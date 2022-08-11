Members of the Oregon East Symphony’s Preludes Orchestra perform on Jan. 27, 2022, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. The symphony recently announced it received a Wildhorse Foundation grant to help support Playing for Keeps, its youth music education program.
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony recently received a $10,000 grant award from the Wildhorse Foundation to support the symphony's Playing for Keeps project.
A comprehensive classical music education program, Playing for Keeps targets rural youths located in Umatilla County and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The grant will be used to support activities, classes, rehearsals and performances of area youth musicians in fourth through 12th grades.
Designed for different ages and skill levels, the project features beginner and an intermediate level youth orchestras — Preludes and Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra — and Symphony Strings, an afterschool beginning strings program produced in collaboration with the Pendleton School District. It also includes the Youth Chamber Collective, a youth chamber ensemble; Raising the Bar, a mentoring program for advanced students who perform as members of the Oregon East Symphony; Nixyaawii Strings, an art elective for students at Nixyaawii Community School; Summer Strings, a weeklong music day camp; plus private lesson financial assistance and an instrument lending library.
The bi-annual Young Peoples’ Concert, which has been on hiatus since 2020, will return this fall. An educational concert for area fourth and fifth grade students, it will feature music from “Star Wars” and Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”
For more information about the Oregon East Symphony’s upcoming concert season, Playing for Keeps and the Young People's Concert, email info@oregoneastsymphony.org or call 541-276-0320.
The Wildhorse Foundation is a community benefit fund established by the CTUIR. The board considers quarterly grant applications in the areas of public health and safety, education, the arts, historic preservation, gambling addiction services, salmon restoration, environmental protection and cultural activities.
