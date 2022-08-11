OES Preludes Orchestra
Members of the Oregon East Symphony’s Preludes Orchestra perform on Jan. 27, 2022, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. The symphony recently announced it received a Wildhorse Foundation grant to help support Playing for Keeps, its youth music education program.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony recently received a $10,000 grant award from the Wildhorse Foundation to support the symphony's Playing for Keeps project.

A comprehensive classical music education program, Playing for Keeps targets rural youths located in Umatilla County and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The grant will be used to support activities, classes, rehearsals and performances of area youth musicians in fourth through 12th grades.

