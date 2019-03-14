IONE — An ensemble of the Inland Northwest Musicians will perform a free concert in Ione.
The Willow Creek Symphony performance is Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ione Community School, 445 Spring St. The program includes "Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel," "March of the Bowmen," "Swedish Polka” and "Midnight Beguine." A reception will follow the concert.
The symphony is under the direction of R. Lee Friese, music director/conductor, and Ralph Werner, associate conductor. The symphony features student and adult musicians from across the region. Also, several members of the Inland Northwest Orchestra will join the ensemble for the upcoming performance.
Founded in 1999, Inland Northwest Musicians is committed to providing live musical performances to rural audiences. There is no admission charge for concerts, however, donations are greatly appreciated.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.