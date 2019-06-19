PENDLETON — A weeklong day camp, which offers music instruction to strings players of all ages, is accepting registrations.
The Summer Strings Music Camp is presented by the Oregon East Symphony. J.D. Kindle, executive director, said the camp provides a wonderful opportunity for students to grow in their musical abilities while having fun and meeting new friends.
The camp is July 22-26 at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. Participants must be able to read music at an elementary level.
The weeklong camp costs $100. Those who register by Friday, July 5 will receive a $20 discount. Also, financial assistance is available for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
The camp is directed by Zach Banks, an OES strings instructor, principal cellist, and conductor of the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra. The program teaching staff features experienced professional musicians and music educators, including Viet Block, OES assistant concertmaster and symphony strings instructor; Emily Muller-Cary, OES principal viola and Pendleton School District director of orchestras; Melinda Tovey, OES Preludes Orchestra conductor and symphony strings instructor; and Heidi Haug, OES violinist and symphony strings teacher.
In addition, Chris Fotinakis is a guest instructor. He’s a section violinist with OES, teacher with the BRAVO Youth Orchestra and music director at Trinity Christian Academy, both in Portland.
For more information or registration forms, contact the symphony office at info@oregonEastSymphony.org, 541-276-0320 or stop by the symphony office Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. In addition, representatives from the Oregon East Symphony will be in a booth during the Wiener Dog Race on Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street, Pendleton.
