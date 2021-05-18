STANFIELD — Board breaking and other demonstrations are featured during a benefit event at Eastern Oregon Family Taekwondo.
Donations will be accepted to support Maysie, a 2-year-old local girl who was diagnosed with ependymoma. The rare cancer was found in the youngster’s brain. She has undergone surgery to remove most of the tumor, however, she’s headed to Seattle with her parents to undergo radiation treatment.
Nearly 100 students will participate in the break-a-thon, which is Saturday, May 22, at noon at 155 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. People are encouraged to donate $5 for a board. The event also will feature brick breaking, self defense and forms demonstrations.
For more information, contact Erwin Watson at 541-571-5176 or ewatson24@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.