HERMISTON — New students are invited to participate in sessions that improve balance and flexibility, and build core muscle strength.
Offered to seniors, Tai Chi for Better Balance is available Monday and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. The class runs from March 2-20. There is no participation fee.
New students need to join this session by Monday, March 9. For more information, call Lynda at 541-626-3067.
