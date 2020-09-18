PENDLETON — Tamástslikt Cultural Institute will reopen the Museum Store and Kinship Café for limited hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning September 22.
Kinship Café will offer takeout orders only, with a limited menu. Orders can be called in to 541-429-7702 for pickup. The menu can be viewed at www.tamastslikt.org/kinship-cafe.
The Museum Store will be open and features an extensive selection of merchandise from Pendleton blankets, apparel, and accessories to DVDs, jewelry, books, and more. Online shopping is also available, with free shipping on all orders.
The permanent exhibits are not open until full measures are in place to ensure the well-being of guests and staff. Safety measures will be in force with masks and social distancing required.
