Shalaya Williams shows some children how to use an atlatl, an ancient hunting device that predates the bow and arrow, during the 2011 Living Culture Village at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Tamastslikt is holding a community event Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, to celebrates its 25th anniversary.
MISSION — Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission is celebrating its 25th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission, a dog parade and more.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. with the pup parade, and at 11 a.m. is a howling contest for youths 10 years old and younger to give us their best howls and win fun prizes. Each participant gets a free T-shirt.
Starting at noon, free hot dogs and Pepsi beverages are available, and 1-3 p.m. anyone also celebrating 25 years in 2023 can get a free commemorative 1998 T-shirt. You must present valid ID showing your birth date and participate in a photo shoot.
Starting at 2 p.m. is a hand drum contest. First place is a $500 cash prize, second place is $350 and third takes away $150. Tamastslikt staff will record the entries for its anniversary CD.
And the museum store is holding an anniversary duffel and tote sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information on the anniversary event and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the museum website, www.tamastslikt.org.
