Diane Lieuallen of Milton-Freewater works on a horse design while taking a Native American beading class in 2018 at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Tamastslikt on Sept. 1, 2023, opens "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" featuring a portion of the Fred L. Mitchell Collection of beaded depictions of horses.
MISSION — Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Sept. 1 opens "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork."
According to a press release from Tamastslikt, the exhibit will feature a portion of the Fred L. Mitchell Collection of beaded depictions of horses. Mitchell, of Walla Walla, has amassed the premier collection of Plateau floral and pictorial beadwork. His collection is noteworthy not only because of its size but also because of its quality and diverse subject matter.
According to the press release, the exhibit also will include gauntlets, bags and vests from local tribal members and Tamastslikt.
Columbia River Plateau beadwork traditions, including geometric, floral and pictorial, often are not recognized as originating from the Plateau tribes, according to the press release. The beads themselves also have history. Glass beads were first traded in the Pacific Northwest after the 1770s, and in the following half century most glass beads were obtained through trading with the Hudson’s Bay Co. and other fur trapping enterprises whose supplies came from Chinese and European sources.
The exhibit will highlight the craftsmanship of the makers and demonstrate the significance of the horse to the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes, according to the press release. The Cayuse tribe was known for large horse herds, with tribal elders recalling tribes having thousands of horses at the time. The number of horses a person owned partially reflected their prestige and wealth.
The horse expanded Shahaptian and Cayuse culture, improved mobility and brought the Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla into contact with other Indian cultures throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Horses increased the tribes' mobility, allowing members to travel further faster, the introduction of ideas from other places and allowed tribes to travel and trade along the Columbia River.
The press release also stated Mitchell, along with co-author Steven L. Grafe, recently published "Plateau Pictorial Beadwork — The Fred L. Mitchell Collection," a colorful introduction to Mitchell's vast collection with hundreds of photos of extraordinary paraphernalia beaded in the pictorial tradition.
Admission to the exhibit is free on opening day. "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" runs through Dec. 2.
