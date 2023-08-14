Still here
Diane Lieuallen of Milton-Freewater works on a horse design while taking a Native American beading class in 2018 at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Tamastslikt on Sept. 1, 2023, opens "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" featuring a portion of the Fred L. Mitchell Collection of beaded depictions of horses.

 East Oregonian, File

MISSION — Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Sept. 1 opens "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork."

According to a press release from Tamastslikt, the exhibit will feature a portion of the Fred L. Mitchell Collection of beaded depictions of horses. Mitchell, of Walla Walla, has amassed the premier collection of Plateau floral and pictorial beadwork. His collection is noteworthy not only because of its size but also because of its quality and diverse subject matter.

