“Treasures from the Vault,” the exhibition at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission, offers an opportunity to view various items from the museum’s permanent collection. It remains on display through Aug. 19, 2023.
Tamastslikt Cultural Institute/Contributed Photo
MISSION — A rare opportunity to view never seen before artifacts, photographs and archival materials are on display during the current exhibition at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
“Treasures from the Vault” opened in May and continues through Aug. 19. According to a press release, the exhibit also features other significant pieces from the museum’s permanent collection, including a headdress that was the first item donated to the cultural institute, a martingale attributed to Small Hawk, artwork by James Lavadour and much more.
