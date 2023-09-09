MISSION — More than 100 beaded horses fill the room at a new exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.

Tamastslikt on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton opened the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit Sept. 1. With beaded bags, horse regalia, vests and woven baskets, donated primarily from the collection of Fred L. Mitchell, the exhibit is displays the artwork and beadwork of the Columbia River Basin Plateau tribes.

