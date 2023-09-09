Beaded bags and horse regalia are on display Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission. Across the display items, more than 100 beaded horses are represented.
Beaded bags, horse regalia and baskets featuring more than one hundred horses are on display Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission. Randall Melton, collections curator at Tamastslikt, said the exhibit is meant to represent the artistry and abilities of the Columbia River Basin Plateau tribes.
Beaded bags hang on the wall Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, as part of the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Items were primarily donated by Fred L. Mitchell, a private collector from Walla Walla.
Beaded bags and horse regalia are on display Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission. Across the display items, more than 100 beaded horses are represented.
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
Beaded bags, horse regalia and baskets featuring more than one hundred horses are on display Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission. Randall Melton, collections curator at Tamastslikt, said the exhibit is meant to represent the artistry and abilities of the Columbia River Basin Plateau tribes.
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
Beaded bags hang on the wall Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, as part of the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Items were primarily donated by Fred L. Mitchell, a private collector from Walla Walla.
Beaded bags hang on the wall Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, as part of the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
MISSION — More than 100 beaded horses fill the room at a new exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.
Tamastslikt on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton opened the "100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork" exhibit Sept. 1. With beaded bags, horse regalia, vests and woven baskets, donated primarily from the collection of Fred L. Mitchell, the exhibit is displays the artwork and beadwork of the Columbia River Basin Plateau tribes.
Randall Melton, collections curator at Tamastslikt and member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the Creek Nation, said the exhibit is a year in the making. A total of 57 pieces were borrowed from Mitchell's collection, which Melton said barely made a dent in his massive collection. A few pieces were donated from the Maryhill Museum of Art and another private donor.
The horse arrived to the area in the 1700s. Melton said horses are important to tribal culture and life, which inspired the exhibit's theme. The horse is a symbol of resilience, wealth, pride and status, for the Plateau tribes, which over used the animals for trade.
"It was trying to find a theme that we felt would really resonate with the community here," Melton said, adding tTamastslikt also wanted to hone in on a Western Americana idea for Pendleton Round-Up visitors.
The bags hang on the walls, lining the room behind a layer of plexiglass. Some that have beading on both sides are wedged between two layers of plastic on a table to display the full artwork. Melton said the display methods were intention, to best showcase the items without causing damage to them.
"We wanted to find a way that people could see these bags, not buried in a case," He said. "We wanted people to be able to get up close and personal with the bags and look at the beadwork, look at the designs and look at the methods that were used to put the beads onto the bags."
Around the room bags are grouped based on categories, hanging next to a text panel explaining the theme. One has a patriotic theme, with beaded American flags, eagles and more along with the horses, representing the patriotism of the tribes.
Another highlights the various colors used by the Plateau tribes in the beadwork, which the text panel said were chosen based on the artists' preferences, imagination and available supplies. Melton said over time, the tribes became known for using cobalt blue, a greasy yellow, pinks, reds and a robin egg blue.
Melton said some of the earlier bags made by the tribes have geometric designs, and over time the tribes made more a representational, pictorial style of beadwork. A panel said the Plateau pictorial beadwork includes an array of subject matter, from horses, deer and wildlife to religious imagery and patriotic themes.
"You can really see what's important to a group of people when it starts showing up in their artwork, or the way they express themselves," Melton said. He noted the horses, and patriotic themes seen more in the beadwork from the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s as examples.
Melton also said tribal people did not make the bags and other items to be put on display but for use. People made the bags, baskets and horse regalia for people to use.
"That's an important part of tribal art," Melton said. "That many pieces, especially older pieces, were functional."
Through the displays, text panels and pictures on the wall, the exhibit captures the artwork traditions of the Plateau tribes.
"We're not bringing things from down south of the coast," Melton said. "This is a representation of the abilities, the artistry and the design work of the Plateau people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.