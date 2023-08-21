PENDLETON — Daisy Sue Minthorn, lifelong Pendleton resident and enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, is among the first Confluence Filmmaker Fellows.
The nonprofit Confluence in a press release Sunday, Aug. 20, announced it is starting an inaugural program to showcase emerging Native visual artists. Minthorn is one of the seven inaugural Fellows.
Minthorn works for Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology/sociology with a minor in writing from Eastern Oregon University and is a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma in the museum studies program, according to the press release.
Confluence in the press release credited a grant from Oregon Film, the state's department promoting the development of the film, television, commercial and interactive industry in Oregon, to support Indigenous filmmakers through cash prizes and new film equipment.
Last spring, Confluence put out a call for submissions and received numerous proposals, according to the press release. Throughout the year, Confluence and its judging committee will meet with the Fellows to provide mentorship opportunities, culminating in a film screening and celebration in the spring of 2024.
Three Indigenous video artists received cash prizes to support a film project they are developing: one for $5,000 and two for $2,500. Three other "Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers" received full camera kits (or alternative equipment) to take their craft to the next level. And a third category, the "Spotlight Award," highlights an up-and-coming youth filmmaker.
Minthorn is one of the three emerging filmmakers. While she is new to filmmaking, according to the press release, she always has appreciated the medium and is excited to start learning the craft and creating videos that showcase the beauty of our usual and accustomed homelands.
