PENDLETON — Daisy Sue Minthorn, lifelong Pendleton resident and enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, is among the first Confluence Filmmaker Fellows.

The nonprofit Confluence in a press release Sunday, Aug. 20, announced it is starting an inaugural program to showcase emerging Native visual artists. Minthorn is one of the seven inaugural Fellows.

