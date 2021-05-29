WALLOWA — People might be able to find some hidden treasures as well as purchasing fry bread, bison chili and baked goods during the annual rummage sale of the Tamkaliks Celebration.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Tamkaliks Scholarships, which are given each year to one local graduating senior and one Native student. The sale is Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa — just past the Tamkaliks Powwow Grounds on the left.
Donations to the Tamkaliks Scholarship fund can be made by mail to P.O. Box 15, Wallowa OR 97885, online at www.wallowanezperce.org, or in person at the rummage sale. To schedule a drop-off time to donate items for the rummage sale, call 541-398-1112.
