WALLOWA — On April 7, 2021, the Tamkaliks Committee convened in Pendleton to deliberate hosting a Tamkaliks Celebration this coming July. It was decided that the celebration will once again be postponed.
It was not an easy decision, but Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland and the Tamkaliks Committee agree that this is the best decision for the safety of tribal elders and the involved communities.
Just as in 2020, two students will still receive the Taz Conner and Terry Crenshaw Memorial Scholarships of $500 each. Applications are due on May 3 for Wallowa County students and on June 28 for Native students. Application details and the ability to donate to the scholarship fund can be found at www.wallowanezperce.org/resources.
Even though there will be no Tamkaliks this summer, the visitor center will be open all summer and the powwow grounds are open for dispersed camping, with all facilities up and running. Individuals and groups are invited to camp and bring families, horses and drums. Explore the Wallowa Valley, the canyon country and the mountain trails.
It is the wish of the Tamkaliks Committee that song, dance, and prayer resonate from this special place, Tamkaliks Celebration or no. The Tamkaliks Celebration will be held again once it is safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.