WALLOWA — The circular dance arbor for the Tamkaliks Celebration Powwow & Potluck is in need of maintenance.
Angela Bombaci, Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland executive director, said it was discovered this past summer that after decades of use that 18 of the 73 pine and tamarack poles needed attention. Of those, seven were replaced prior to this past summer’s Tamkaliks celebration — 11 more still need to be repaired/replaced.
An Arbor Maintenance Fund has been set up on GoFundMe. With a fundraising goal of $13,000, all contributions are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact info@wallowanezperce.org, 541-886-3101, Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, P.O. Box 15 (209 E. Second St.), Wallowa, OR 97885; or visit www.wallowanezperce.org. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/our-tamkaliks-dance-arbor-needs-your-help.
