PENDLETON — A gastrointestinal disorder that sometimes wreaks havoc in Tanner Pearson’s life also provided a smoother path as he finishes up his graduate degree.

The 2016 Pendleton High School graduate is one of 10 applicants from across the nation to receive a Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Award. The $10,000 scholarship, Pearson said, will help immensely in obtaining his master’s degree in immunology at Drexel University. In addition to student loans, Pearson has paid several thousand dollars out of pocket each semester.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.