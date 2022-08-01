PENDLETON — A gastrointestinal disorder that sometimes wreaks havoc in Tanner Pearson’s life also provided a smoother path as he finishes up his graduate degree.
The 2016 Pendleton High School graduate is one of 10 applicants from across the nation to receive a Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Award. The $10,000 scholarship, Pearson said, will help immensely in obtaining his master’s degree in immunology at Drexel University. In addition to student loans, Pearson has paid several thousand dollars out of pocket each semester.
“This award is going to take that stress and burden off my shoulders which will better allow me to focus my attention on my last year in my master’s rather than constantly being distracted by financial issues,” Pearson said.
An advantage with the Pennsylvania-based school, Pearson said, is being able to complete his degree online rather than having to move across the country. And this isn’t the first time Pearson has taken a practical approach in furthering his education.
Receiving dual credits from both Blue Mountain Community College and Eastern Oregon University while still in high school, Pearson said, enabled him to save time and money in pursuing his undergraduate degree. Majoring in molecular biology, Pearson graduated from EOU in 2020, where he was named most outstanding student in biology. He also received minors in chemistry, history and psychology.
Salix Pharmaceuticals established the scholarship program three years ago. It recognizes students who are thriving in their academic journey while living with the challenges of a GI condition, Nicola Kayel, Salix vice president of marketing, said in a press release.
“At Salix, we feel honored to play a small role in these students’ pursuit of higher education, and we look forward to seeing the result of their hard work in the near future,” she said.
More than 150 students applied for the 2022 Salix awards. As part of the process, applicants submitted an essay describing how their GI condition has impacted their life and educational journey.
Growing up with GERD
While Pearson has suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disease since he was young, his symptoms became increasingly worse when he entered high school, including a high-pitched raspy voice, frequent sore throats and chest pain. Further medical testing revealed damaged vocal cords caused by the stomach acids from GERD, and a hiatal hernia.
Because Pearson isn’t currently a candidate for the hernia surgery, his primary treatment includes dietary restrictions and medication — neither of which, he said, provides full relief. Occasionally, regardless of his diet, Pearson experiences flare ups, which results in difficulty sleeping, eating, drinking and engaging in physical activities.
Pearson recently marked his one-year anniversary as a disease prevention specialist for Umatilla County Public Health. He enjoys serving as an educational resource and takes pride in knowing that his work helps a large number of people. However, he has loftier vocational goals.
While he has yet to determine what direction he wants to go career-wise, Pearson’s health conditions have impacted his interest in the medical field.
“My hernia and reflux issues make me much more aware of how miserable it can be to live with a chronic issue and how medicine can improve quality of life for those with chronic health problems,” he said.
Career paths Pearson is considering include becoming a physician, specializing in either immunology/allergy or rheumatology. He’s also pondering working in research, potentially developing or improving medications currently used to treat immunologic or rheumatic disorders.
“I have seen first hand how these drugs can change peoples’ lives dramatically for the better,” Pearson said. “I would love to be able to play a part in that, whether it being the treating physician or behind the scenes by creating better and more effective drugs.”
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the world’s largest specialty pharmaceutical companies committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver diseases and disorders. For more about its scholarship program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship.
