PENDLETON — A Portland-based band is ready to bring the party to Pendleton.
Sweet N' Juicy, featuring a banana named Sweet, a pineapple named N', and a strawberry named Juicy, offers funk and fun when they perform — complete with fruity costumes. “… if the Talking Heads were a funk band,” is how radio personality Daria Eliuk described Sweet N' Juicy.
Formed in 2017, the group is known for its ability to get people on the dance floor and laughing. The 21-and-over event is Thursday, July 8, from 7-10 p.m. at 40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Sweet N' Juicy prides itself on creating songwriter-funk people-pleasing music. The band has collaborated with numerous Grammy Award winners, comedians and Pacific Northwest celebrities while playing host to a weekly variety show. Individually, members have played on Warped Tour, been featured in High Times Magazine, co-written music with Blondie and have been session musicians on dozens of albums. But first and foremost, they come to party and play music for the masses.
For questions about the event, call 40 Taps at 541-612-8559. For more about the group, visit www.sweetnjuicymusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.