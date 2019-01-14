The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program provides free tax assistance and preparation locally beginning in early February and running through early April.
The assistance provided through Tax Aide is available to those with low or moderate incomes, not just adults over 50. AARP membership is not required.
Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they are aware of the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. People are encouraged to check the website for current information and what to bring when going to a Tax-Aide site. There are no scheduled appointments; people are encouraged to arrive early to get on the list. The current schedule includes:
•Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. Mondays (Feb. 4 through April 8) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays (Feb. 5 through April 11) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (last day closes at noon).
•Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Wednesdays (Feb. 6 through April 10) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.
