PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation will be hosting its first season of Tee-ball this spring. The program will have two divisions, 4- to 5-year-olds and 6- to 7-year-olds.
Registration will begin Feb. 12, and ends March 30. The season starts April 6.
Pendleton Little League will continue to offer Little League divisions AA, AAA and Majors, and registration for those divisions will remain through the Pendleton Little League Association.
For Tee-ball registration information, contact Pendleton Parks and Recreation at 541-276-8100, or visit pendletonparksandrec.com.
For Little League registration information, visit pendletonlittleleague.com.
