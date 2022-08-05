Sylvie Heriza plays violin with her group on Aug. 16, 2019, during the Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp concert. After two years as a virtual event, the free show returns Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in the 400 block of South Main Street, Pendleton.
Jordan Zacharias flips his hair into the air in time with the music at the Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp concert on Aug. 16, 2019. The 2022 weeklong camp crescendos with a free public performance Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on South Main Street, Pendleton.
Sylvie Heriza plays violin with her group on Aug. 16, 2019, during the Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp concert. After two years as a virtual event, the free show returns Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in the 400 block of South Main Street, Pendleton.
Jordan Zacharias flips his hair into the air in time with the music at the Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp concert on Aug. 16, 2019. The 2022 weeklong camp crescendos with a free public performance Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on South Main Street, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Youths from across the region are ready to rock.
In its 17th year — the past two held virtually — teens will immerse themselves in all things music as Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts its annual Rock & Roll Camp. Based at the arts center, the free day camp runs Monday through Friday, Aug. 8-12.
The weeklong event crescendos with a free live performance. The Showcase Concert for Pendleton Rock & Roll Camp XVII is Friday, Aug. 12, 7-10 p.m. in the 400 block of Main Street, Pendleton.
The public is invited to come out and sway, tap their toes and dance to the music. Rock camp participants will take the stage and share their talents.
A musician himself, camp founder Peter Walters and other volunteers used their connections to bring musicians from across the Pacific Northwest to serve as teachers. In addition, some participants have come up through the ranks — from attending the camp to eventually helping with it. Walters passed the baton after serving as director for a dozen years.
And the camp is about more than just instruments and voices — campers can learn about writing music, forming a band and rock journalism. In addition, participants interested in such things as photography, videography, music promotion and recording will all have an opportunity to learn. They will utilize those skills and more in preparation for staging their own camp concert.
“Rock & Roll Camp is all about the joys of self-expression, artistic discovery and creative collaboration,” Walters said. “Talent, skills, experience — the only thing that really matters here is that you have fun out loud.”
The showcase event will feature multiple genres of music — from rock and country to metal and more. The music will be as diverse as the participants that attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.