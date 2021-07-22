PENDLETON — The annual free Rock & Roll Camp for teens is gearing up for a sweet time as it celebrates its 16th year.
Camp Director Addison Schulberg is working with an amazing group of camp counselors, many who are independent musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest, to put together a full roster of fun, instruction and music community building. A day camp, it runs Aug. 9-13 at Pendleton Center for the Arts. The camp crescendos with an outdoor concert on the final day on Pendleton’s Main Street.
Open to teens ages 13-18, sessions will include making music, songwriting, singing, music journalism and more. With the COVID-19 delta variant on the rise, the camp doesn’t want to take any chances. Unvaccinated campers will have access to outdoor sessions only, based on instructor availability.
For more information or to register, visit www.pendletonarts.org. Participants are encouraged to register early to order a camp T-shirt. For questions, contact 541-310-7413 or director@pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.