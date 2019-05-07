HERMISTON — Local youths are invited to give back during a Teen Community Service activity coordinated by the Hermiston Public Library.
Teenagers are invited to join the fun by playing board games Wednesday, May 15 at 4 p.m. with residents at Sun Terrace Assisted Living, 1550 N.W. 11th St. For questions, call the library at 541-567-2882.
