STANFIELD — An evening of laser tag and pizza is available to area teens.
The Stanfield Public Library is hosting the event Monday, July 29 from 9-11 p.m. at Bard Park. It’s open to youths in sixth through 12th grade. The cost is $15 per person.
Youths who attend three summer lunches this week will receive free entry to the laser tag event. The free lunches are Monday through Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. There is no charge for meals for kids 0-18.
For more information, call 541-449-1254.
