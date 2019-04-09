PENDLETON — Richard Monacelli, a living history presenter from Walla Walla, will make a presentation during the upcoming Terrific Tuesday program.
The free event is Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. Pendleton. Monacelli will share about surveyor David Thompson (1770-1857), who has been referred to as the greatest land geographer who ever lived.
For more information about Umatilla County Historical Society events, call 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
