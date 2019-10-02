PENDLETON — People interested in learning more about their family roots are invited to attend a Terrific Tuesday event at Heritage Station Museum.
Virginia Roberts will present information on how to trace your family tree and learn more about how to access historical records online. “Genealogy and Finding Your Roots” is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
Also, admission is free during this weekend’s First Saturday. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $2 for students and free for kids 5 and under. Also, Umatilla County Historical Society memberships are available that provide free admission to the museum.
For more information, visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org or call 541-276-0012.
