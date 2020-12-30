TETWP co-chairs Casey White-Zollman (far left) and Jill Gregg (far right) present checks for $5,500 each to Lisa Hummell (second from left), of the CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic, and to Deb Shampine (second from right), of the Kick’n Cancer New Beginnings program, in front of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon offices and retail store on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.