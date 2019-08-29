PENDLETON — The Round-Up Sunday Community Worship Service features Texas cowboy Stran Smith.
The free service is Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. People of all faiths are invited to attend, and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and wear hats. In addition, umbrellas for shade are welcome.
A tie-down roper from Childress, Texas, Smith joined the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association in 1994. Qualifying for the NFR 11 times, Smith won a world title in 2008. His wife, Jennifer (Douglas), is a former Miss Rodeo America who worked as a TV correspondent for ESPN, CBS Sports and the Outdoor Channel in the western and equine industry.
They appeared on “The 700 Club,” sharing about their faith in God after a blood clot and diagnosis of a hole in his heart nearly derailed Smith’s rodeo career in 2003. The couple has three children, Stone, Scout and Selah.
The special community worship service is in its 19th year. A free barbecue will follow the message. For more information, call the Pendleton Church of God at 541-276-1894 or visit www.facebook.com/pendletoncog.
