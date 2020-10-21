HERMISTON — As with many of Umatilla County's annual events, Hermiston's free dinner provided each Thanksgiving Day has made accommodations to continue in a COVID-safe manner for all involved.
Instead of the usual sit-down dinner, the Community Fellowship Dinner will be provided as a drive-thru heat-and-serve box meal available on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Hermiston High School's parking lot, 600 N. First St. The meal of turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, roll and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone wanting a meal. Those receiving meals are required to stay in their vehicles and wear face coverings.
Limited food delivery also will be available, but must be scheduled prior to Thanksgiving Day. And volunteers are needed for a variety of jobs, some involving being outside. Donations are always welcome.
For more information, to schedule food delivery, or to volunteer, call 541-371-9772 or email cfdhermiston@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.