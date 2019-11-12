HERMISTON — Potatoes with a variety of toppings are featured during the annual baked potato dinner presented by The Arc Umatilla County.
The fundraiser benefits the nonprofit organization, which advocates for and supports people with developmental disabilities. The event is Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m. at The Arc, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Tickets are $5 for ages 11 and up, $3 for ages 4-10 and free for kids 3 and under. In addition, people can purchase a ticket to be donated to a person with a disability, so they can attend the event.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Kristi Smalley at 541-567-1546.
