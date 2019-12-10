HERMISTON — The singing of carols, crafts, bingo, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus are all featured during The Arc Christmas Party.
The public is invited to attend Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at The Arc, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. There is no admission charge. Those who would like are welcome to bring a present ($5 value) to participate in the gift exchange.
A nonprofit organization, The Arc Umatilla County advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They work to improve support and services, influence public policy and encourage inclusion in the community. For more information, call 541-567-7615, visit www.thearcumatilla.org or search Facebook.
