The Arc Umatilla County installed new officers and directors during its general membership meeting Oct. 12, 2021, at The Arc Building in Hermiston. Pictured in front, T.J. Smith, Kristi Smalley; middle, Kirsten Kinsel, Joyce Beemer, Debbie Herrera; back, Anna Dickman and Tasha Bleyenberg. Not pictured, Shalena Myers, Janna Smith and Thessa Sowers.
HERMISTON — Anna Dickman was recently installed as the new president of The Arc Umatilla County.
The installation of officers and directors was conducted Oct. 12 by Mark Smalley during a general membership meeting at The Arc Building in Hermiston. Other officers installed for the coming year include Debbie Herrera, vice president; Joyce Beemer, secretary; and Kristi Smalley, treasurer. In addition, T.J. Smith and Tasha Bleyenberg were installed as directors. Also joining the board as directors but not present at the meeting are Shalena Myers, Janna Smith and Thessa Sowers. The immediate past president is Jan Schroth.
A nonprofit organization serving Umatilla County for more than 50 years, The Arc advocates for the rights and full participation of all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With a network of members and affiliated chapters, they strive to improve systems of support and services, connecting families, inspiring communities and influencing public policy.
The Arc is currently offering Zumba each Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. at 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Donations are accepted.
Also, The Arc is excited to resume fundraising events. A potato feed, with spuds and all the fixings, is Saturday, Nov. 6, 5-6 p.m., also at The Arc Building. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 4-10, and free for kids up to age 3. People are encouraged to purchase an extra ticket as a donation for a person with a disability.
For information about upcoming activities and events hosted by The Arc, call 541-567-7615 or search The Arc’s Facebook page.
