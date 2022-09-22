The Arc of Umatilla County

New officers and board members of The Arc of Umatilla County pose for a photo on Sept. 13, 2022, at The Arc Building in Hermiston. They are, back from left, Anna Dickman, Jan Schroth, Debbie Herrera, Tasha Bleyenberg, Danielle Vanderkooy, TJ Smith; front from left, Thessa Sowers, Joyce Beemer, Kristi Smalley and Kirsten Kinsel.

 Mark Smalley/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — The Arc of Umatilla County recently met to celebrate the past year and to install new officers.

Among the highlights, outgoing President Anna Dickman said, is a return to financial stability. Dickman attributed that to being able to resume The Arc Bingo on Thursday evenings — the ongoing weekly fundraiser was paused for about 17 months during the height of the pandemic. Also, the nonprofit organization received a grant from the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation.

