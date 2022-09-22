New officers and board members of The Arc of Umatilla County pose for a photo on Sept. 13, 2022, at The Arc Building in Hermiston. They are, back from left, Anna Dickman, Jan Schroth, Debbie Herrera, Tasha Bleyenberg, Danielle Vanderkooy, TJ Smith; front from left, Thessa Sowers, Joyce Beemer, Kristi Smalley and Kirsten Kinsel.
HERMISTON — The Arc of Umatilla County recently met to celebrate the past year and to install new officers.
Among the highlights, outgoing President Anna Dickman said, is a return to financial stability. Dickman attributed that to being able to resume The Arc Bingo on Thursday evenings — the ongoing weekly fundraiser was paused for about 17 months during the height of the pandemic. Also, the nonprofit organization received a grant from the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation.
In addition, new officers and board members were installed during the Sept.13 meeting at The Arc Building in Hermiston. They include Debbie Herrera, president; Tasha Bleyenberg, vice president; Joyce Beemer, secretary; Kristi Smalley, treasurer; Anna Dickman, immediate past president; and board members, Danielle Vanderkooy, Kirsten Kinsel, Thessa Sowers, TJ Smith, Shalena Myers, Jan Schroth and Anna Dickman.
The Arc also announced a pair of upcoming events, including The Arc Activity Night on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. and the annual Halloween Dance on Oct. 30, 2:30 p.m. Both will be at The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
Serving Umatilla County for more than 50 years, The Arc advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It focuses on improving services, supporting families and expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to connect with the community.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
