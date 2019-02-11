HERMISTON — With the recent winter conditions, The Arc Umatilla County postponed its annual valentine event.
The Arc Valentine’s Dance is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. at The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. The cost is $5 per person.
A nonprofit organization, The Arc advocates for and supports people with developmental disabilities. They offer activities to help in connecting the community and expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. For more information, call 541-567-7615 or visit www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.