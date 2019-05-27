HERMISTON — An awareness event will help raise money to support The Arc Umatilla County’s Summer Recreation and Inclusion Program.
The Intellectual Disability Awareness Walk (1-mile) is Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m at The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. or people can pre-register at www.thearcumatilla.org. The registration fee is $20. Those unable to attend can also make donations at the registration site.
A nonprofit organization, The Arc advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To learn more information about The Arc and its summer program, call 541-567-7615, visit www.thearcumatilla.org or search Facebook.
