HERMISTON — The annual meeting for The Arc of Umatilla County was held on Nov. 10, 2020, at The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. The meeting, which included installation of officers and directors for the next year, was delayed by five months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Attendance as the meeting was sparse yet productive, and included a report by outgoing president Jan Schroth, which emphasized the lack of revenue and, despite measures to reduce expenditures, a net loss of over $12,000. Fortunately, due to conservative measures, The Arc has a limited amount of funding in reserve to cover the next several months.
The Arc is offering limited programming and remains committed to meeting the needs of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, their family members and support people. In addition to Zumba classes every Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m., The Arc will also offer COVID-compliant Bingo on Nov. 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.