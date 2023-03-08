World's Shortest Parade
Buy Now

Revelers gather in front of the Rainbow Cafe in downtown Pendleton at dawn on March 17, 2022, for the "world’s shortest parade" in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The Pendleton Jazz Club will provide music while The Bow offers merriment during a full day of St. Paddy’s fun on March 17, 2023.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Jazz Club is gearing up for a full return of its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Featuring music and merriment all day long, the festivities kick off with what’s been dubbed the “world’s shortest parade.” It begins at approximately 6:55 a.m. on March 17 near The Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.