Revelers gather in front of the Rainbow Cafe in downtown Pendleton at dawn on March 17, 2022, for the "world’s shortest parade" in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The Pendleton Jazz Club will provide music while The Bow offers merriment during a full day of St. Paddy’s fun on March 17, 2023.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Jazz Club is gearing up for a full return of its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Featuring music and merriment all day long, the festivities kick off with what’s been dubbed the “world’s shortest parade.” It begins at approximately 6:55 a.m. on March 17 near The Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton.
People can enjoy Irish coffee at the top o’ the mornin’ as well as green beer on tap. Also, Irish food will be plentiful.
A tradition decades in the making, Jazz Club performers will play throughout the day. On tap are Irish songs by Murray Dunlap, alternative folk by Kevin Stewart, rock and roll by The Retrenchments — a band featuring Blue Mountain Community College instructors — classic country by James Dean Kindle and his Country Combo, alternative country by Imperial Twang, and punk rock fusion by The Identities. The colors of the Irish flag will be retired at 7 p.m. with another parade, followed by more musical entertainment.
Established in 1883, The Rainbow Cafe is Oregon’s oldest tavern still operating in its original location. The Pendleton Jazz Club, Kindle said, is a “private fraternal music organization of musicians and music lovers dedicated to libration of the spirit through music.”
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
