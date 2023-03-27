The EOCenes.jpg

The bluegrass band The EOCenes takes the stage April 5, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. For more information about the upcoming performance, visit pendletonarts.org.

 Pendleton Center for the Arts/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The bluegrass musicians who make up the band The EOCenes typically take to the stage in Pendleton in September, but they’re playing a special show April 5, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7 p.m.

“We have so many people who have to miss the Round-Up week show because of conflicting events, so we’re thrilled to have the band here for a spring performance,” PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.