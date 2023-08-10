PENDLETON — Size doesn't matter much to rock 'n' roll.

Now in its 18th year, this edition of the Pendleton Center for the Arts' Rock & Roll Camp has one of the smaller contingents of young rockers since its inception. But that also comes with benefits and no less enthusiasm than previous years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.