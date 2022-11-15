PENDLETON — The Snow Queen, the Sugarplum Fairy and Clara will all dance as Pendleton Ballet Theatre returns to the stage to present “The Nutcracker.”
“Nutcracker is the time of year I say it is now time for Christmas trees and Christmas music,” Chloe Chay said. “Nutcracker is a great segue into Christmastime, into Christmas magic.” A high school senior in her seventh performance of “The Nutcracker,” Chay is this season’s Snow Queen.
The performances are Dec. 1-4 in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Curtain time is 7 p.m. on Dec. 1-2 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3-4. Holiday treats will be available for purchase before each performance and during intermission. Also, raffle tickets for holiday baskets will be for sale.
Advance ticket sales are Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 25, 5-8 p.m. at the PBT studio, 427 S. Main St., Pendleton. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12, cash and checks only. The remaining tickets can be purchased the door.
The global pandemic, Director Julie Sneden Carlson said, brought the ballet members closer, learning resilience together as rules adapted and changed. “The Nutcracker,” she said, is a special and emotional experience.
“At 65 years old, I have performed in (or directed/choreographed) more Nutcrackers than I can remember. So many different versions, so many different dancers,” she said. “None have been as emotional for me as the Nutcrackers in the last few years.”
For more about the Pendleton Ballet Theatre, search bit.ly/3Giqxoe.For questions, call 970-261-5331.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
