HERMISTON — The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill is gearing up to resume its dart league.
Those interested in taking aim and joining the fun are encouraged to stop by for more information. The Pheasant is located at 149 E. Main St., Hermiston.
For questions, call 541-567-3022 or visit www.thepheasantbarandgrill.com.
