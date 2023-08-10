PENDLETON — The Studio Pendleton will be wrapping up its second, and final, weeklong Mad Scientist Art Camp of the summer on Friday, Aug. 11.
Fusing science and art into one, the camp “explores the world of art within the world of science,” as camp director and studio owner Emily McGraw put it, who runs the camp and studio with her husband Josh McGraw.
The first camp was June, 12-16, and seven children enrolled, but for the August camp there are 18, every single one of the original seven returning for another week of mad science and crazy fun art.
The camp is available for children who are at least 5 years old and then up to about the middle school age.
McGraw said the plan was to just make the August camp identical to the June camp, but once she saw everyone from the June camp also signed up for the August camp, she knew she needed to change things up.
She said she has a stockpile of art projects from her own past experiences and went to the internet for information on STEM and STEAM projects.
McGraw elaborated on the relationship between science and art for the camp and how they go together: art is science because art is a product of science.
For this week’s camp, the children have so far made borax geodes, heat-responding spinning clay snakes, and cardboard kumihimo disks — a Japanese technique for weaving.
Kumihimo weaving has been the favorite for a lot of the youths. Many made bracelets, but they can make necklaces, key chains and rope with their kumihimo disks as well.
The campers on Aug. 9 worked on assembling their own Newton’s cradle, and later in the week, they will be making doodle bots — a robot constructed out of cups, markers, and a toy motor — their very own paper, and bouncy balls.
Each camper also has their own science journal, which is an art project itself, white chalk drawings of Albert Einstein on black construction paper, serving as the covers to their journals.
In this journal, they document what they are doing and learning — such as physical and chemical reactions, Newton’s laws of motion, energy and math.
After each project and experiment, they discuss and record notes in their journal about how to improve their work for next time — what they would do differently.
“Because science is trial and error,” McGraw said.
The camp provides youths with the opportunity to get creative with pencils, chalk, paint, pastels, honey, clay and much more.
By the end of the week, McGraw said, the campers will have quite the portfolio of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematic endeavors and study to take home with them.
McGraw said for next summer she hopes to be able to offer more than two Mad Scientist Art Camps, but she also wants to look into offering the camp during the school year too.
With the start to a new school year quickly approaching, McGraw said she plans to host evening art classes for students K-12 — a class for primary and a class for secondary — where each month there would be a focus on building up and developing specific concepts and skills that would then eventually lead into a culminating project.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.