PENDLETON — The Studio Pendleton will be wrapping up its second, and final, weeklong Mad Scientist Art Camp of the summer on Friday, Aug. 11.

Fusing science and art into one, the camp “explores the world of art within the world of science,” as camp director and studio owner Emily McGraw put it, who runs the camp and studio with her husband Josh McGraw.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.