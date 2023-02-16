PENDLETON — Stephanie Huffman has spent what she described felt like her entire life preparing for this moment.
She studied costume design at Portland State University and obtained a bachelor's degree in the discipline, but shortly thereafter found herself whisked away on a multi-year adventure in Taiwan that led her down a different and winding road that led to Pendleton.
Now, with the College Community Theater production of "The Wizard of Oz," Huffman is fulfilling her original dream of designing costumes for a full-fledged stage show as the lead costume designer.
“I love the theater, it was just so fulfilling to get back into it again,” Huffman said, as she wrote actors' names on strips of gaffers tape, labeling each costume on just one of the multiple racks with dozens more. “It’s great because I’m using all the things I learned in school.”
The 2023 production of "The Wizard of Oz" is Huffman’s first as a lead costume designer, an opportunity, she said that arose unexpectedly but that she was very grateful for.
Together with a team of multiple volunteers, Huffman has put together the costumes for the musical, many of which were either handmade or required alterations.
“It’s over 90 now, but it hovers between 80 to 90 costumes from week to week,” Huffman said. “I had a vision and I think it really worked out. For characters like the Munchkins, my vision was to have them be a colorful gardens. To make that happen, we made some of the clothes, borrowed some and even had some actors bring in their own clothes, from that we made some of the outfits.”
Huffman was playing her backstage part in a rehearsal Wednesday, Feb. 15, running from dressing room to dressing room to “Munchkin land,” delivering costumes and props as she went.
“Munchkin land is where we keep the costumes and help the kids stay focused,” Huffman explained, as she began helping young members of the cast with various costume issues and hat pairings. “Parents have been a crucial part of this whole process, they help the kids change and stay focused. On the night of the show, they’ll have to stay in costume the whole time.”
From Munchkin land, young members of the cast can watch the production through a television, play board games and entertain themselves while they wait for their costume changes and roles to come up, Huffman said.
“We have 13 kids in ensembles,” Huffman said. “That's a lot of energy so we're putting them in here to hang out and keep focused under the eye of a parent or supervisor.”
With just over a week left until the "The Wizard of Oz" opens its doors Feb. 23, Huffman described the environment as hectic, but exciting.
“It’s been a relief to come in on time and under budget,” Huffman said. “It was a real challenge to make 90 costumes on $1,500, but we accomplished it.”
Of the fully custom and hand-stitched costumes, Huffman said she was particularly excited about how the jitterbug, monkey, and crow costumes turned out. Robb Jones, a member of the ensemble cast playing the role of a crow tried on his costume for the first time on Wednesday and quickly shared Huffman’s enthusiasm for the outfit.
“This is great!” Jones exclaimed as he saw himself in the mirror in his crow costume for the first time. “This and all the costumes are really special.”
Huffman has begun what she described as the frantic final stages of preparation. Most of the costumes are put together, she explained, now it’s last-minute fixes and updates.
“Thank goodness for the volunteers,” Huffman said. “I have four in particular that have done a ton, but many people have helped and it’s been absolutely crucial to getting the show ready to go.”
