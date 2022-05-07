PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Theatre Department and the Elgin Opera House are teaming up to present “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.”
“A lot of times Shakespeare intimidates people,” said Grant Turner, artistic director of the Opera House Shakespeare Company. “These characters are easily identifiable, their behavior is understandable, the language is not too tricky to decipher and it’s just flat out funny.”
The play runs two nights — Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, 7:30 p.m. in Bob Clapp Theatre at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $20 at www.elginoperahouse.com or by calling 541-663-6324. Students can utilize a $10 discount code on the website. Tickets may be available at the door.
One of William Shakespeare’s earliest plays, it is a comedy about love, friendship and the foolishness of people in love. The cast includes Abby Hale, Carly Elder, Madeline Breiling, Ellen Paulson, Christian Quinlin, Chris Dennett, Dutch Meerdink, Ian Califf, Mischief Zurbrick, Weston Simonton, Connor Califf and a dog named Duke.
Also, Turner is the organizer of the inaugural Opera House Shakespeare Festival. It runs June 17-26 in Elgin, including performances of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” on June 22-23 at the Elgin Opera House. Visit the Opera House website for further details.
