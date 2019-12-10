HERMISTON — Sensory-friendly showings of “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Frozen 2” are available this weekend in Hermiston.
The unique accommodations, which are presented in conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County and Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, feature the lights up a little and the volume down. The special viewings are Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the theater, 355 W. Theater Lane. Tickets are $6.
“Jumanji” is a PG-13 action flick that stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. Rated PG, “Frozen 2” is an animated adventure film featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.
For more information, call 541-567-1556 or visit www.moviesinhermiston.com.
