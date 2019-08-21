HERMISTON — The lights are up a little and the volume is down for a sensory-friendly screening of “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”
The unique accommodations are presented in conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County and Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema. The special viewing is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the theater, 355 W. Theater Lane. Tickets are $5.50. The animated adventure comedy includes the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader.
A nonprofit organization, The Arc advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, call 541-567-7615, visit www.thearcumatilla.org or search Facebook.
