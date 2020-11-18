HERMISTON — The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will bring "The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge, or A Christmas Carol" to Eastern Oregon via a virtual performance Dec. 6-13, courtesy of the Hermiston Public Library. The classic tale tells of a miser's redemption by a ghost from his past, who teaches him the joys of caring for, and giving to, others.
While tickets are free, registration is required. Available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-story-of-ebenezer-scrooge-tickets-128698908901?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch, tickets give each family unlimited access to the performance starting Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. Connection instructions are included with all tickets.
A limited number of tickets include a snack pack to enjoy during the performance. Packs must be picked up at the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., on Dec. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A copy of the snack pack eTicket (digital is fine) is required to claim the treats. Only one pack will be available per family.
For more information, call the library at 541-567-2882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.