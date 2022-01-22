HERMISTON — After waiting for more than a year, five dozen bowlers participated in a benefit tournament, raising $4,703 for The Arc Umatilla County. The Jan. 15 event at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center in Hermiston, featured a two-game format, Kristi Smalley said.
Smalley, The Arc treasurer and tournament director, said the fundraiser originally was planned for the spring of 2020. The pandemic, she said, resulted in a washout worse than a 7/10 split. Special Olympics athletes and other bowling enthusiasts eager to support The Arc, Smalley said, were left with no choice other than to leave their balls in the rack. She said they were thrilled when the tournament was rescheduled.
“Many participants expressed their delight and were very happy to be able to experience an enjoyable activity benefitting a worthy cause,” Smalley said.
A nonprofit organization serving Umatilla County for more than 50 years, The Arc advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It focuses on improving services, supporting families and expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to connect with the community.
Smalley expressed gratitude to the bowling alley for providing lane fees at a reduced rate. In addition, Umatilla Electric Cooperative, Burns Mortuary of Hermiston and the Baumgartner family in honor of Russ Baumgartner were joined by 12 lane sponsors and several team sponsors to help support the fundraiser. Proceeds from the event, Smalley said, also included a basket raffle and team entry fees.
The winning team, sponsored by Desert Lanes, included Mark Harris, Kyle Harris, Klint Mills, Lee Ozuna and Hoss Veliz. Their total pin count was 1,698.
The Randy’s Pro Shop team with a pin count of 1,554 took second and placing third with 1,217 was a team sponsored by Columbia Cultured Marble.
The Arc also announced several upcoming events hosted at The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Activity Night is Tuesday, Jan. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Admission is free and treats are provided.
And get ready to put on your dancing shoes for a family-friendly Valentine’s dance Feb. 13, 2-4 p.m. Entry is $5, which includes dancing, bingo, refreshments and a goodie bag. Also, free Zumba classes are each Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.
Also, Jan Schroth, immediate past president, was excited to celebrate The Arc Bingo’s 44th year this past fall. After going dark for more than a year because of the global pandemic, the weekly games resumed in August 2021. It is held each Thursday with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the first ball drops at 7 p.m.
For information, call 541-567-7615 or search The Arc’s Facebook page.
