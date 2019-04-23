PENDLETON — The public is invited to an event that celebrates lives touched by organ donations and transplants.
The Threads of Life quilt unveiling is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The event also serves as a way to raise awareness about the critical need for organ donors. Hermiston resident Cindy McIntyre, who received a lifesaving heart transplant nearly five years ago, will speak at the event.
Coordinated by Donate Life Northwest, the quilt is comprised of individually designed squares created by community members, which are dedicated to the memory of those who gave the gift of life, sight and mobility. It is the 21st annual quilt unveiling. The quilts celebrate the lives of transplant recipients and offers hope to those still awaiting transplants, including 3,000 people in the Pacific Northwest, according to statistics provided by Donate Life Northwest.
For more information about Threads of Life, visit www.donatelifenw.org/content/quilts. For questions, contact 503-494-7888 or info@donatelifenw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.