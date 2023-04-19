PENDLETON — Pacific Power Foundation has provided a total of $8,000 in grants to three Eastern Oregon organizations.
The Athena-Weston School District received funds to supply the Tigerscot Treasure Truck, which provides free clothing and hygiene products, and to create food care packages for students and families experiencing low incomes.
Made to Thrive in Hermiston received a grant to create opportunities for safe, supportive and fun after-school activities for children from low-income homes and for youth in the foster care system.
And a grant went to Building Healthy Families to support health and safety events at the new Wallowa Bike Park and to supply bike helmets and other bike equipment for families who need assistance.
Pacific Power Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, announces the grants Wednesday, April 18.
The safety and wellness grants were part of $203,500 in new funding to support community organizations across the three states Pacific Power serves and are one of four grant cycles the foundation offers each year.
Reporter for the East Oregonian
