UMATILLA COUNTY — Several Umatilla County libraries were chosen to receive grants through the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
The initiative is coordinated by the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. Public libraries in Athena, Pendleton and Stanfield will each receive $3,000 to support library staff in their efforts to create connections to increase their ability to serve their patrons and communities.
Kristin Williams, Athena Public Library director, is excited to be among the 300 libraries across the country to be chosen for the grant. The money, she said, will help in expanding their services beyond the physical walls of the library.
“This pandemic year has shown us that our ability to reach people outside the physical walls of the library is a key to meeting the needs of the community,” Williams said.
As part of the grant, Williams said Athena library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about a chosen topic and use grant funds in support of that topic.
Community organizations in Athena, including Athena Mainstreet Association and the Athena City Council, have been in extended conversations about how to continue some of their long term and closely held traditions while also revitalizing the town and involving town residents. Williams is hopeful that the conversation held as part of the grant will result in a new unity and sense of purpose while moving forward.
The Pendleton Public Library will use the grant to host a series of classes and conversations geared toward helping residents develop job search skills, including resume writing, cover letter development and work with an experienced hiring manager.
And the Stanfield Public Library will use their grant to help facilitate a community conversation on mental health. Their hope is to bring more awareness to mental health, including what they can do to recognize it and how to best provide help.
Since 2014, the Transforming Communities initiative has reimagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead public forums, take part in anti-violence activities, provide a space for residents to come together to discuss challenging topics, and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in a local conversation, call the Athena library at 541-566-270, Pendleton at 541-966-0380 or Stanfield at 541-449-1254.
