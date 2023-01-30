Hermiston Chief of Police Jason Edmiston accepts the award of merit on behalf of the department’s Christmas Express program on March 2, 2022, at the Distinguished Citizens Awards Gala at the Hermiston Community Center. Tickets for the 2023 event are now available for purchase. The 53rd annual event is March 1, 2023.
HERMISTON — People now can purchase tickets for Hermiston’s annual Distinguished Citizens Awards Gala.
The event is March 1, 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. In addition to celebrating community members, the event features dinner.
Tickets are $50 each. They can be purchased on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 630 S. Highway 395.
Also, award nominations — man/woman of the year, business of the year, first responder of the year and the community champion (previously the merit award) — close Feb. 6. The nomination form and award criteria are available via bit.ly/3knAVBP. For questions, contact the chamber at 541-567-6151 or info@hermistonchamber.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
